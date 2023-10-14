Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Benissa, Spain

3 properties total found
4 room house with swimming pool in Benissa, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
€349,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Benissa, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€310,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Benissa, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 352 m²
€675,000
