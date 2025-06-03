Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Penthouses for Sale in Benidorm, Spain

Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 54 m²
Luxury penthouses near the beach in Playa Poniente in Benidorm . Luxury apartments with larg…
$833,062
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea-View Apartments Close to the Beach in Benidorm, Alicante in the Costa Blanca Region Situ…
$962,039
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Floor 23/45
Chic Apartments Adjacent to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante Apartments for sale in Benidorm A…
$1,21M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea-View Apartments Close to the Beach in Benidorm, Alicante in the Costa Blanca Region Situ…
$869,640
