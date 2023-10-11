Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Bajo Guadalentin
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Mazarron
10
Alhama de Murcia
9
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€295,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Top floor apartments in Mar de Plata, Mazarrón. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
€174,900

