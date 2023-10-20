Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 186 m²
Unique villa with sea views in Ankara. Villa of classical construction in the Istrian styl…
€1,20M
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 360 m²
House with wonderful sea views, Coper and the Alps. Luxury house in a quiet location of Cop…
€1,99M
3 room house with basement, with parking in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
3 room house with basement, with parking
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€695,325
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 753 m²
New house in the suburb of the port city of Koper. Separate house of 735 m2 and 2086 m2 of …
€1,69M
Townhouse in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Townhouse
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 140 m²
€595,000

Properties features in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir