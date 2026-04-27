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Houses for sale in Bohinj, Slovenia

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bohinjska Bistrica, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Bohinjska Bistrica, Slovenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
In a quiet location, we are selling a beautiful, newer, detached Kager house with a net area…
$674,981
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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2 bedroom house in Koprivnik v Bohinju, Slovenia
2 bedroom house
Koprivnik v Bohinju, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
In one of the most beautiful and at the same time most protected natural environments in Slo…
$804,181
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
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