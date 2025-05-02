Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Region of Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava
4
5 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Bratislava, Slovakia
2 bedroom house
Bratislava, Slovakia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer to   selling a semi-functional building     in Bratislava-Stare Mesto, near the pre…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Bratislava, Slovakia
2 room apartment
Bratislava, Slovakia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer for sale new apartments in the center of Bratislava (the capital of Slovakia). Loca…
$329,936
Apartment in Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Apartment
Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Продается просторная, солнечная 3-комнатная квартира с кондиционером. Площадь квартиры: 111 …
$476,973
House in Bratislava, Slovakia
House
Bratislava, Slovakia
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Bratislava is sold for 2 apartments. We offer 2 apartments in two -doome in Ya…
$477,948
3 bedroom house in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 006 m²
We offer K   selling the villa in Bratislava-pod.biskupicach Square Square Square 1006m2 Hou…
$1,35M
Property types in Region of Bratislava

houses

Properties features in Region of Bratislava, Slovakia

