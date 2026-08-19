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Houses for sale in Region of Bratislava, Slovakia

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5 properties total found
House in Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia
House
Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia
#2029E 🏡 For sale 4-bedroom home (half duplex) in Plavecký Štvrtok📌 Features:• House area: 1…
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3 bedroom house in Old Town, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Old Town, Slovakia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
# 2024E.(Sighs) It's about a luxury show in Star Mesa BratislavaWe're talking about selling …
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7 room house in Vojensky obvod Zahorie, Slovakia
7 room house
Vojensky obvod Zahorie, Slovakia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
# 2025E. (Sighs) She's missing a villa with a big precinct in Zagora, 30 miles from Bratisla…
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Old Town, Slovakia
House
Old Town, Slovakia
Number of floors 2
#2031E 🏰 For sale a modern villa in Old Town with panoramic views of Bratislava Castle✨ New …
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3 bedroom house in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 006 m²
We offer K   selling the villa in Bratislava-pod.biskupicach Square Square Square 1006m2 Hou…
$1,35M
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Properties features in Region of Bratislava, Slovakia

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