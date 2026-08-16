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Residential properties for sale in Bratislava, Slovakia

;
apartments
4
houses
3
8 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Old Town, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Old Town, Slovakia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
# 2024E.(Sighs) It's about a luxury show in Star Mesa BratislavaWe're talking about selling …
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubravka, Slovakia
2 bedroom apartment
Dubravka, Slovakia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
🏢 Spacious 4-bedroom apartment for sale in the area of Dubravka, Bratislava📌 Features:• Tota…
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House in Old Town, Slovakia
House
Old Town, Slovakia
Number of floors 2
#2031E 🏰 For sale a modern villa in Old Town with panoramic views of Bratislava Castle✨ New …
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4 bedroom apartment in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
4 bedroom apartment
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/8
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Apartment in Bratislava, Slovakia
Apartment
Bratislava, Slovakia
Area 96 m²
# 1524.It's like an elegant 3-bedroom apartment in a cult, Sky Park lens.This prestigious ob…
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2 bedroom apartment in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
2 bedroom apartment
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/13
#2028E. 🏢 3-room apartment for sale without repair in Podunai Biskupitsy (Dolné hony distric…
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Apartment in Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Apartment
Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Продается просторная, солнечная 3-комнатная квартира с кондиционером. Площадь квартиры: 111 …
$476,973
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3 bedroom house in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 006 m²
We offer K   selling the villa in Bratislava-pod.biskupicach Square Square Square 1006m2 Hou…
$1,35M
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Properties features in Bratislava, Slovakia

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