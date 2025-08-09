Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. Bratislava
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bratislava, Slovakia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
4 bedroom apartment
Podunajske Biskupice, Slovakia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/8
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Apartment
Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Продается просторная, солнечная 3-комнатная квартира с кондиционером. Площадь квартиры: 111 …
$476,973
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bratislava, Slovakia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go