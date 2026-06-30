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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Serbia

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1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
$71,991
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Your Invest Home
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1 bedroom apartment in Sokobanja, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Sokobanja, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
$77,992
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1 bedroom house in Seoce, Serbia
1 bedroom house
Seoce, Serbia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
House for sale in Budva, Seotse district. The house is located on a plot of 250 m2. From the…
$243,869
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Value OneValue One
1 room studio apartment in Draglica, Serbia
1 room studio apartment
Draglica, Serbia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
$65,769
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Your Invest Home
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Villa in Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Villa
Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Area 1 600 m²
| 1 600 m2 | plot 1 629 m2 | 5+ levels | about 20 rooms | several terraces | Premium area |W…
$1,05M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
$97,752
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5 bedroom house in Bogojevo, Serbia
5 bedroom house
Bogojevo, Serbia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-storey house with a land plot in Danilovgrad, a good location, the village …
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3 bedroom house in City of Novi Sad, Serbia
3 bedroom house
City of Novi Sad, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
$41,183
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Your Invest Home
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Property types in Serbia

1 BHK

Properties features in Serbia

Cheap
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