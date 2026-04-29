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Villas for sale in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 3 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
$171,789
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Villa 5 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 5 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
The charming old town villa with guest house is for sale in 7400 Kaposvár, South Transdanubi…
$185,321
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