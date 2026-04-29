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Сommercial property in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia

hotels
3
4 properties total found
Commercial property 429 251 m² in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Commercial property 429 251 m²
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Area 429 251 m²
In Hungary´s larger cities, especially in Budapest, there is a large spatial demand (over 20…
$32,06M
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Hotel in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Hotel
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
We are pleased to present to your attention a small cozy 3-star hotel in one of the central …
$9,99M
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Hotel 11 500 m² in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 11 500 m²
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Area 11 500 m²
High-yield worker´s dormitory in 1103 Budapest for sale We are particularly pleased to be ab…
$10,59M
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Hotel in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Hotel
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
In the municipality of 8372 Cserszegtomaj, about 2.5 kilometers from the natural healing wat…
$2,47M
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