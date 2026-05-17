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Hotels for sale in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia

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3 properties total found
Hotel 435 m² in As Sulayyil, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 435 m²
As Sulayyil, Saudi Arabia
Area 435 m²
This small but fine hotel was opened 14 years ago in Szeged, the third largest city in Hunga…
$1,69M
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Hotel 6 700 m² in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 6 700 m²
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Area 6 700 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a very well-kept, operator-free hotel in…
$7,30M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in As Sulayyil, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 1 000 m²
As Sulayyil, Saudi Arabia
Area 1 000 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a top-quality hotel in a top location wi…
$6,47M
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