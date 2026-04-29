Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Najran Region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Najran Region, Saudi Arabia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 3 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
$171,789
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 5 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
The charming old town villa with guest house is for sale in 7400 Kaposvár, South Transdanubi…
$185,321
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Najran Region, Saudi Arabia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go