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Houses for sale in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 3 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
$171,789
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Castle in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Castle
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
In Hungary in 8707 Puzstakovacsi (Somogy county), a small country house to be completely ren…
$176,496
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Villa 5 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 5 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
The charming old town villa with guest house is for sale in 7400 Kaposvár, South Transdanubi…
$185,321
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AdriastarAdriastar
6 room house in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
6 room house
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 6
Area 128 m²
The small town of Igal is located in southern Transdanubia/Hungary, approx. 40 km from Lake …
$147,080
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