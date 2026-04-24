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Residential properties for sale in Al Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia

1 property total found
House in Al Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia
House
Al Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia
Area 330 000 m²
In the small village of Iliny, located in northern Hungary near Balassagyarmat in the Nógrád…
$1,16M
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Properties features in Al Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia

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