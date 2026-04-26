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  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afif
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Afif, Saudi Arabia

1 property total found
Commercial property in Afif, Saudi Arabia
Commercial property
Afif, Saudi Arabia
Number of floors 2
$16,30M
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Realting.com
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Realting.com
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