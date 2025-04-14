  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Lintulovo

Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$68,764
26/05/2025
$68,764
26/05/2025
$53,483
20/05/2025
$50,267
21/03/2025
$57,448
20/03/2025
$64,682
30/11/2024
$71,530
21/11/2024
$64,835
;
37
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22750
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3994
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vyborgsky District
  • City
    Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district
________________.
Location:
Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life:
Schools and kindergartens;
shops and pharmacies;
Restaurants and spa centers

Natural environment:
→ Coniferous forest, Oz. Vorontsovskoye with eco-path. In walking distance from "Lintulovo" there are several more lakes - Lublin, Zhmurkino and small Lozovoe lake.

Communications and infrastructure of the village:
→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)
→ Pipeline
Checkpoints, security.
→ Guest parking
→ Asphalt roads with pavements
→ LED street lighting
→ Single fence, entrance to the site
→ Rest area: its own park with a reservoir and two recreation areas
→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company Greenline.

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; first installment from 10%; period up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site

Possible Online Presentation Site No. 139. Cadastral number of the site: 47:01:1706001:8440

Location on the map

Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

