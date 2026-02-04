Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Otopeni, Romania

Invest in Hotel Rooms Near Bucharest Airport — High Returns Under the Wyndham Brand in Otopeni, Romania
Invest in Hotel Rooms Near Bucharest Airport — High Returns Under the Wyndham Brand
Otopeni, Romania
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel Rooms for Sale at Wyndham Garden Bucharest Airport (Bucharest, Romania) Direct offe…
Price on request
Hotel 25 m² in Otopeni, Romania
Hotel 25 m²
Otopeni, Romania
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel rooms for sale at Wyndham Garden Bucharest Airport (Bucharest, Romania).Direct offer f…
$197,617
