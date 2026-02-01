Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Craiova Metropolitan Area
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Craiova Metropolitan Area, Romania

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 18 432 m² in Craiova Metropolitan Area, Romania
Office 18 432 m²
Craiova Metropolitan Area, Romania
Area 18 432 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial property totaling 11,307.6 sqm usable space on 18,432 sqm of urban industrial lan…
$8,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go