Realting.com
United States
Villas
Villas for sale in United States
23 properties total found
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 320 m²
€ 21,940,000
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
Villa Villa
California, United States
800 m²
€ 7,898,000
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Villa in the Mediterranean style Magnificent…
Villa Villa
California, United States
672 m²
€ 9,602,000
USA California, Los Angeles, Ensigno Villa on a New, modern villa with incredibly beautiful …
Villa Villa
California, United States
910 m²
€ 15,715,000
USA California, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Villa in Hollywood Hills New, modern villa with…
Villa Villa
California, United States
€ 23,570,000
USA California, Los Angeles Villa with ocean views Amazing new Spanish-style villa, but with…
Villa Villa
California, United States
870 m²
€ 13,311,725
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Beautiful Villa in Beverly Hills Inc…
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 115 m²
€ 19,640,250
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Unique villa 1115m2 Villa, the work of the…
Villa Villa
California, United States
872 m²
€ 21,780,000
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Modern villa Magnificent, modern, two-leve…
Villa Villa
California, United States
921 m²
€ 26,200,000
USA California, Los Angeles County,. Beverly Hills Villa in Beverly Hills Modern villa in th…
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 168 m²
€ 13,956,000
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Villa on top of the Cozy Italian-style vil…
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 146 m²
€ 13,050,000
USA California, Los Angeles County Modern Villa Sure the best price / quality ratio in Bever…
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,172,569
Elegant white villa with private pool, beautiful terrace with dining furniture. Large slidin…
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Monica, United States
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,091,640
Gorgeous light filled mid-century gem with usable lot, pool, and magical backyard. There are…
Villa 4 room villa
Encino, United States
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,090,731
Beautiful contemporary remodeled house in a luxurious gated community of Bel Air Crest. Rece…
Villa 4 room villa
Encino, United States
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
€ 2,404,205
Romantic villa with private pool and beautiful garden. Evening lighting gives so much comfor…
Villa 6 room villa
Toluca, United States
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,364,196
An elegant villa, fully renovated in 2017, in the elite Beverly Hills quarter, offers a stun…
Villa 4 room villa
West Hollywood, United States
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,359,649
Exclusive villa with a delightful lush green garden, a flat, well-groomed lawn (ideal for ch…
Villa 6 room villa
West Hollywood, United States
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,995,927
Wonderful villa with luxurious and sophisticated details, private pool, terrace, balcony, ga…
Villa 4 room villa
West Hollywood, United States
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,817,703
Spectacular crest top property with views of the ocean, city lights & the Hollywood Sign. Pr…
Villa 6 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 6,592,469
Thoughtfully designed Transitional English Manor House on picturesque Carmelina Avenue. Cust…
Villa 4 room villa
Malibu, United States
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,450,580
This is an impressive mountain estate in Malibu overlooking the ocean and with a swimming po…
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,999,800
Enjoy breathtaking sunsets by the pool with ocean views! Relax and relax on the beautiful…
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,086,857
Incredibly bright and spacious villa with ocean views, huge panoramic windows in the living …
