Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. California
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in California, United States

Villa To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
Villa Villa with sauna in California, United States
Villa Villa with sauna
California, United States
Area 1 320 m²
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
€21,94M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
Area 800 m²
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Villa in the Mediterranean style Magnificent…
€7,90M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
Area 672 m²
USA California, Los Angeles, Ensigno Villa on a New, modern villa with incredibly beautiful …
€9,60M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
Area 910 m²
USA California, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Villa in Hollywood Hills New, modern villa with…
€15,72M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with elevator, with mountain view, with sauna in California, United States
Villa Villa with elevator, with mountain view, with sauna
California, United States
USA California, Los Angeles Villa with ocean views Amazing new Spanish-style villa, but with…
€23,57M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
Area 870 m²
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Beautiful Villa in Beverly Hills Inc…
€13,31M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with terrace in California, United States
Villa Villa with terrace
California, United States
Area 1 115 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Unique villa 1115m2 Villa, the work of the…
€19,64M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with yard, with bath house in California, United States
Villa Villa with yard, with bath house
California, United States
Area 872 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Modern villa Magnificent, modern, two-leve…
€21,78M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with yard in California, United States
Villa Villa with yard
California, United States
Area 921 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County,. Beverly Hills Villa in Beverly Hills Modern villa in th…
€26,20M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with elevator, with terrace in California, United States
Villa Villa with elevator, with terrace
California, United States
Area 1 168 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Villa on top of the Cozy Italian-style vil…
€13,96M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with elevator, with mountain view in California, United States
Villa Villa with elevator, with mountain view
California, United States
Area 1 146 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County Modern Villa Sure the best price / quality ratio in Bever…
€13,05M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Toluca, United States
Villa 6 room villa
Toluca, United States
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
An elegant villa, fully renovated in 2017, in the elite Beverly Hills quarter, offers a stun…
€2,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa in West Hollywood, United States
Villa 4 room villa
West Hollywood, United States
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa with a delightful lush green garden, a flat, well-groomed lawn (ideal for ch…
€2,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 6 room villa in West Hollywood, United States
Villa 6 room villa
West Hollywood, United States
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Wonderful villa with luxurious and sophisticated details, private pool, terrace, balcony, ga…
€2,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa in West Hollywood, United States
Villa 4 room villa
West Hollywood, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Spectacular crest top property with views of the ocean, city lights & the Hollywood Sign. Pr…
€1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 6 room villa in Los Angeles County, United States
Villa 6 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Thoughtfully designed Transitional English Manor House on picturesque Carmelina Avenue. Cust…
€6,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa in Malibu, United States
Villa 4 room villa
Malibu, United States
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
This is an impressive mountain estate in Malibu overlooking the ocean and with a swimming po…
€2,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa in Los Angeles County, United States
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Enjoy breathtaking sunsets by the pool with ocean views! Relax and relax on the beautiful…
€3,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa in Los Angeles County, United States
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Incredibly bright and spacious villa with ocean views, huge panoramic windows in the living …
€2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com

Properties features in California, United States

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir