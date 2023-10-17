Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. United States
  4. New York
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in New York, United States

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 37
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
€909,565

Properties features in New York, United States

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir