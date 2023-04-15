Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. American Samoa
  4. Condos

Condos for sale in Florida, United States

Elfers
1
Miami
1
Palm Harbor
1
Condo To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Condo 2 bedroomsin Beacon Square, United States
Condo 2 bedrooms
Beacon Square, United States
1 bath 91 m²
€ 99,068
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
Condo 5 bedroomsin Miami-Dade County, United States
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
6 bath 735 m² 53/57 Floor
€ 11,257,713
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
Condo 2 roomsin Miami, United States
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 75
€ 1,051,831
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower,…

Properties features in Florida, United States

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir