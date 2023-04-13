United States
United States
Condos
Condos
Condos for sale in United States
Condo 2 bedrooms
Arcadia, United States
2 bath
89 m²
€ 140,942
Condo 2 bedrooms
Beacon Square, United States
1 bath
91 m²
€ 100,024
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
6 bath
735 m²
53/57 Floor
€ 11,366,325
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 75
€ 1,061,978
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower,…
Condo 3 rooms
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
14 Floor
€ 407,369
Enchanting residence with panoramic views of Miami Skyline and Biscayne Bay. Spacious layout…
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
1 Number of rooms
€ 409,188
TAX FREE program.full amenities spectacular BUILDING
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
57 Floor
€ 439,000
ICON Brickell. Fantastic view from this remodeled Pent-House. Beautiful marble floors throug…
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
1 Number of rooms
€ 909,306
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
2 Floor
€ 453,744
Spacious, Remodeled, Bright and Quiet. You will love this huge 1 bedroom, 2 baths with a ver…
