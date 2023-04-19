Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kyiv Oblast
  4. Brovary Raion
  5. Brovary

Property for sale in Brovary, Ukraine

Real estate in Brovary: advantages, options, prices

Located just 20km from the Ukrainian capital, Brovary stands out among the satellite towns of Kyiv for its self-sufficiency and developed infrastructure. The citizens of Brovary have no need to go to Kiev either for goods or services and housing here is 30-40% cheaper than in the capital. No wonder that in recent years the selling of real estate in Brovary has become more active.

Advantages

It is very easy and quick to get from Brovary to Kiev, both by public and private transport, allowing residents of this city to work in the capital. But as Brovary is quite a large economic centre, jobs are also available here: there are more than 20 businesses in the city. Other advantages of the city include:

  • Excellent infrastructure including schools, restaurants, hospitals, supermarkets, kindergartens, etc.
  • Good recreational and leisure facilities (parks, gardens, playgrounds, sports facilities).
  • Low housing prices not only in comparison with Kiev, but also with other satellite towns of the capital.
  • Active development of the residential estate. Developers are building modern residential complexes, with 60% of the new buildings being of comfort class.

What is on sale

The city’s buildings consist of post-war Soviet housing (1950s-80s) and more modern housing built from 2010 to the present day. The latter are in the highest demand: the number of those wishing to buy a flat in a residential complex in Brovary by instalments is increasing particularly fast. Sales of private houses are also increasing: approximately a quarter of potential buyers are interested in them. Among the new buildings, large comfort-class housing estates like Lesnoy Kvartal, located in an area with impeccable environmental conditions, stand out.

In Brovary you can purchase:

  • Small flats in apartment buildings from the 1950s and 1980s.
  • Studios and 1-4 bedroom flats with a modern layout in new buildings.
  • Detached houses and villas of 65 to 320 sqm, which come with plots of land.

Prices

With 45-55 thousand euros, you can buy not only a flat here, but also a house. A one-bedroom flat with furniture in an old building costs 46 thousand euros, in a new building — 51-52 thousand euros. One can find a two-bedroom flat for 54-55 thousand euros. A house in need of repair or completion is sold for 35 thousand euros, a cottage of small size ready to move in — for 43 thousand euros. Two-storey houses in new projects cost more — from 68 thousand euros.

A property in Brovary is a great option for those who are looking for affordable and high-quality housing near Kiev. If you want to buy a house and a plot of land in Brovary or a flat there, you should pay attention to the offers at the REALTING website.

