  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Sisli

Residential properties for sale in Sisli, Turkey

15 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 16
€ 197,928
New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartme…
3 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 175 m² 35/35 Floor
€ 1,358,300
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
4 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 196 m² 40/40 Floor
€ 1,751,700
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 360,700
Apartment studio 1 + 0 in a new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 379,400
Apartment studio 1 + 0 in a new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 87 m² 20/20 Floor
€ 599,500
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 112 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 946,100
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
3 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 148 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,292,700
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 428,600
Apartment 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located in Istanbul…
Duplex 4 rooms in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Sisli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 899,300
Luxurious duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located in I…
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 364,364
PETEK RESIDANCE Brief Taksim Petek Residence project is developed by DAP Yapi that is …
Apartment in Sisli, Turkey
Apartment
Sisli, Turkey
€ 707,057
Why this property؟ Ready apartments for sale in Istanbul suitable for Turkish citizenship. …
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 44
€ 455,455
Apartments 1 + 1 sell various systems and nbsp; with a room in the premium segment design. T…
Apartment in Sisli, Turkey
Apartment
Sisli, Turkey
€ 456,931
Why this property؟ It is a project with very elegant and modern building standards in the p…
1 room apartment luxury apartments in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment luxury apartments
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 333,393
Bomonti Residences by Rotana is located in the heart of Istanbul, Şişli, which is the m…
