Residential properties for sale in Pendik, Turkey

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 620,916
Our project offers you a luxurious lifestyle in the modern Asian part of Istanbul. Consis…
1 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
1 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 160,560
Spacious and comfortable apartments in Istanbul Cozy spaces include indoor / outdoor pools,…
2 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 191,051
Luxury apartments with a view of greens in Istanbul Demir Garden, the central location of w…
2 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 201,225
Family residence with sea view in Istanbul The complex offers spacious apartments with prac…
