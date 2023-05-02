UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1393
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Esenyurt
Residential properties for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey
Clear all
42 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 82,051
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 70,382
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
10/33 Floor
€ 90,256
Apartments for the perfect investment in Istanbul with a rental income guarantee of 8%, rea…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 16
€ 94,693
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers, We…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
10/18 Floor
€ 289,002
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: 2 toilets 2 bathrooms Total area: 125m ² Living area of the apartm…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 99,474
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 181,895
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 112,687
Luxury real estate investment in Istanbul The project includes various housing units. Apart…
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 205,186
Residences with panoramic views of the city in Istanbul Construction includes a variety of …
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 85,625
Luxury apartments in the Esenyurt area, Istanbul Residential complexes in Turkey include al…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
Price on request
The apartments for sale in Istanbul are offered in 2&3-bedroom configurations amongst vibran…
4 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
146 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 385,100
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
3 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
137 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 316,000
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
5 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 702,323
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Ist…
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 350,274
Hotel residences in Istanbul The Sheraton Nidya Tower project is the most luxurious apartme…
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 208,616
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 204,567
4 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
247 m²
€ 535,155
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
3 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
141 m²
€ 321,822
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 249,800
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 157,720
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
157 m²
€ 208,774
The first residential project of its kind in Istanbul 4m ceiling height covered market &…
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
165 m²
€ 208,774
The first residential project of its kind in Istanbul 4m ceiling height covered market &…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
254 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 503,453
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
12 Floor
€ 169,000
Outdoor Pool Indoor Pool Fitness Sauna …
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 241,745
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
254 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 9,174,879
Onur Park Life Istanbul, which is coming to life in Bahçeşehir Istanbul, is offering a new l…
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3,801,793
Onur Park Life Istanbul, which is coming to life in Bahçeşehir Istanbul, is offering a new l…
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,492,728
Onur Park Life Istanbul, which is coming to life in Bahçeşehir Istanbul, is offering a new l…
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
137 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3,622,254
Onur Park Life Istanbul, which is coming to life in Bahçeşehir Istanbul, is offering a new l…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map