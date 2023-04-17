Show property on map Show properties list
4 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
4 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 19
€ 546,462
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
3 room housein Avcilar, Turkey
3 room house
Avcilar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 169 m² Number of floors 19
€ 427,670
- 56000 m2 with 80% landscape area Social facilities:  walking space,  pl…
3 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 135 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 370,000
Lovely apartment 2 + 1 in the developed large complex of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Avjilar B…
5 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
5 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 215 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 650,100
Luxury apartment 4 + 1 in an excellent residential complex Area: Istanbul, Avjilar Built o…
6 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
6 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 371 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 836,500
Premium apartment 5 + 1 in a large modern residential complex Area: Istanbul, Avjilar Buil…
2 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
Price on request
Avcılar is hosting a new and luxurious housing project.  You will definitely not be indiffer…
1 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 70 m² Number of floors 25
€ 290,066
New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Is…
1 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 187,812
Ready-made apartments near Istanbul University The Mars 19 project is characterized by ergo…
1 room apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 11/21 Floor
€ 230,000
New Town silhouette The project, the region's most ambitious project, is built on an area o…
Apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
€ 178,116
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is charact…
Apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
€ 37,230
Why this property؟ The project location is on the European side of Istanbul, close to all f…
Apartmentin Avcilar, Turkey
Apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
€ 123,810
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-159 is surrounded by Kuçukcekmece Lake from East and Marmara Sea from…
