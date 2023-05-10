Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Santa Pola
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
€ 299,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
€ 346,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 198,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
€ 289,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
€ 356,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€ 248,500
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€ 285,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 336,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 356,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 336,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 277,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 335,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 429,000
