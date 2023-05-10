Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. San Miguel de Salinas
  7. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 340,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 4
€ 340,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Las Escalericas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 98,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 765,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€ 129,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 299,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 295,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 299,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 289,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 249,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir