Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. San Javier
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in San Javier, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 256,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 231,695
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 325,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 247,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 264,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 325,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 256,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 469,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 289,500
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 236,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 236,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 289,500
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 236,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 289,500
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 256,800
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house…
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 264,000
TERRACED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND CLOSE TO RODA GOLF COURSE Luxury complex of 28 one le…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 168 m²
€ 188,500
Villas in Roda, San Javier. They consist of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitche…
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 315,000
Townhouses a few meters from the beach in Santiago de la Ribera. Homes with private garden …
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 89,900
3 beds townhouses near new golf course in Santa Rosalía-Los Alcázares. 3 bedrooms townhouses…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir