  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Baix Llobregat
  6. Martorell
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Martorell, Spain

6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
385 m²
€ 1,590,000
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
506 m²
€ 2,200,000
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
Villa 4 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 465 m²
€ 895,000
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
Villa Villain Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
€ 342,995
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
Villa 4 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 390,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 156 m²
€ 499,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Go

