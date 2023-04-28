Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Denia
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Denia, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 159,000
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
3 bath 116 m²
€ 431,000
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 224,500
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
1 bath 72 m²
€ 155,000
Little bungalow, located in a quiet residential area on the beach of Les Deveses in Denia. J…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
The townhouse is located in a closed urbanization with well-maintained green areas, swimmin…
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath 84 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
The charming house on the first coastline in the district the Forest Marines. On the first …
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath 102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
The excellent offer for acquisition of new townhouses for permanent residence or pleasant h…
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 335,000
We give you the fine opportunity to become the owner of the exclusive real estate overlooki…
3 room townhouse in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
Предлагаем Вашему вниманию оборудованный таунхаус в 800 метрах от моря и пляжаЖилье в отличн…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir