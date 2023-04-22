Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zelenogradsk, Russia

1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/2 Floor
€ 58,641
Selling 1-room apartment in the historical center of Zelenogradsk. Area: 30 sq.m. Apartment …
3 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 4/7 Floor
€ 158,219
I will sell a beautiful, comfortable three-room apartment Pearl radiance on the shores of th…
2 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/4 Floor
€ 160,432
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/9 Floor
€ 74,131
2 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 78,556
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/4 Floor
€ 117,281
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4/5 Floor
€ 102,281
¡EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT MAR BELTIC BELTING ! We offer to buy apartments of differen…
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/5 Floor
€ 161,538
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/5 Floor
€ 336,354
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT MARRIAGE OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of d…
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/5 Floor
€ 164,858
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/5 Floor
€ 119,052
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
4 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 5/6 Floor
€ 261,736
Duplex apartment with a terrace and sea views in Zelenogradsk In the very center of Zelenogr…
