Residential properties for sale in Zelenogradsk, Russia
20 properties total found
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2/2 Floor
€ 58,641
Selling 1-room apartment in the historical center of Zelenogradsk. Area: 30 sq.m. Apartment …
3 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
4/7 Floor
€ 158,219
I will sell a beautiful, comfortable three-room apartment Pearl radiance on the shores of th…
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 237,882
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 271,075
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 147,155
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 237,882
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms
4/4 Floor
€ 160,432
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 127,239
Only two days of searching the house in Zelenogradsk. House 114 m2 „ Fairy Crant ”, plot of …
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
3/9 Floor
€ 74,131
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 112,856
For sale residential, two-story house 185 meters, in Klintsovka village, Zelenograd district…
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms
2/3 Floor
€ 78,556
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2/4 Floor
€ 117,281
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 215,753
Department store 177.1 square meters, p. Malinovka is a feature of the city of Zelenogradsk.…
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
4/5 Floor
€ 102,281
¡EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT MAR BELTIC BELTING ! We offer to buy apartments of differen…
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
3/5 Floor
€ 161,538
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2/5 Floor
€ 336,354
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT MARRIAGE OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of d…
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
3/5 Floor
€ 164,858
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2/5 Floor
€ 119,052
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
4 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
5/6 Floor
€ 261,736
Duplex apartment with a terrace and sea views in Zelenogradsk In the very center of Zelenogr…
6 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 497,892
A spacious new house on the seashore is waiting for its owners! I will sell a house with a r…
