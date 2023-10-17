Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vsevolozhsk, Russia

644 properties total found
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/6
€53,500
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/12
€75,041
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/12
€70,606
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 11/12
€78,907
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 12/12
€40,155
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/12
€66,678
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 12/12
€37,114
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 7/7
€61,773
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/12
€54,451
4 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 12/12
€97,973
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/12
€58,317
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6/12
€66,494
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 12/12
€58,127
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 12/12
€78,967
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 12/12
€41,355
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 12/12
€66,245
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/12
€67,869
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
€51,422
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/12
€66,224
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 12/12
€49,746
4 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 12/12
€83,652
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 12/12
€58,127
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 12/12
€58,679
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 12/12
€46,955
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/12
€63,073
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 12/12
€36,291
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/12
€51,540
4 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 12/12
€88,949
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 7/7
€74,801
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/7
€48,370

