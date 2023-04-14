Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. South-Western Administrative Okrug
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

Konkovo District
157
Apartment To archive
Clear all
410 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Konkovo District, Russia
2 room apartment
Konkovo District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 352,231
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 180,952
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 179,688
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 179,942
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 201,395
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 206,813
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 175,877
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 177,112
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 160,842
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 173,064
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 172,087
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 162,469
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 167,763
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 163,816
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 158,038
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 144,642
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 147,259
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 203,615
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 164,874
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 178,455
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 162,160
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 142,246
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 169,826
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 142,510
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 178,585
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 170,432
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 172,106
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 169,403
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 168,859
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 161,699
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …

Properties features in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir