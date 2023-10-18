Houses for sale in Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
House with yard, with surveillance security system, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard, with surveillance security system, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a solid residential building with chic repairs and is fully furnished. A house with a…
€123,034
House with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell a house for cleaning from a proven developer with a quality guarantee. The house has …
€56,003
House with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a house for cleaning from a proven developer. The house has 4 rooms, a kitchen-dining…
€70,003
House with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential building 65sq.m., 2018 built, the house has two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom.…
€69,461
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey house with an area of 150m2. Overlap between floors of the plate. Founda…
€115,191
House with yard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
€85,662
House with basement in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with basement
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-story house 107m2 on four acres of land sweat clean decoration. A completely br…
€66,746
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-story three-room house with a separate bathroom. Spacious living room kitchen w…
€41,524
House with terrace, with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with terrace, with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell a residential building. The house is fresh, expensive to repair, 4 rooms, 2c / y.kitc…
€119,958
House with yard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
€87,354
House with yard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
The house was built on two floors on 3 acres of land. Layout of the first floor of the hall,…
€57,558
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
New house for clean decoration 100m2 three isolated rooms with a kitchen of 30m2 on a plot o…
€72,803
House with yard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential building for sale with excellent repair and good layout. The house has a large 3…
€65,025
House with air conditioning in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with air conditioning
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
A solid, strong house with good expensive repairs, there is a cellar, there remains a built-…
€90,738
House with yard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, dressing room, living room, kitchen, heating. The house …
€142,258
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
House, 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, all communications in the house. The hous…
€57,558
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a brick two-storey house with three rooms and all amenities in the house. The wal…
€41,524
House with yard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a new brick house for cleaning with all communications instituted into the house. He…
€50,558
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
The house on two floors was built in 2018, completely from brick by wall thickness of 1.5 br…
€118,420
House with yard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
2014 built a brick house in one floor, on two hundredths of land. Three separate rooms, a sp…
€70,003
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Brick three-story house 2015. On the ground floor there is a kitchen-living room, a lounge. …
€85,560
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Brick in two bricks, two-story residential buildings built in 2002, reinforced concrete floo…
€59,114
House with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
New one-story house built in 2020 for clean decoration. The house has three rooms, a dining…
€58,336
House with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale Two-storey house at the price of a 1-story, well-maintained with repair in a sou…
€65,336
House with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale is an excellent brick house from a proven developer with improved layout, for clean …
€76,252
House with basement in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with basement
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a residential building. 1-et.: large kitchen-dining room, bedroom, s / oz. 2nd.: …
€83,071
House with basement, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with basement, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale, the house is exclusively made of pure brick built on all guests. The house has two…
€112,005
House with yard, with bath house, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard, with bath house, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale house, three floors : 1st floor.: large hall, kitchen, relaxation room, s / oz. 2nd …
€114,070
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
New house for clean decoration, in a inhabited area. Urgent sale. The house has three rooms,…
€56,780
House with yard, with basement, with bath house in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House with yard, with basement, with bath house
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Great well-groomed house with good repairs. They built for themselves, more than five years …
€121,183

