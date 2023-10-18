Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rostov-on-Don, Russia

7 properties total found
3 room apartment with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
3 room apartment with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
I sell 3-room apartment with excellent repairs, in a sought-after area. Replaced all electr…
€49,214
2 room apartment with yard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment with yard
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/9
Urgent. We are going to lower the price of t.to. counter purchase transaction. On sale 2-roo…
€47,368
1 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
1 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/10
In a brick house, with good repairs. In the apartment, when selling, there remains a built-…
€38,113
1 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
1 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/9
Urgent sale of a one-room hotel apartment, with repair. Partly furniture remains, the balcon…
€22,557
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/10
Come in and live. Great, well-groomed apartment. Very rare layout, with good expensive repai…
€59,210
2 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in an excellent house 2010, ceilings 3.3m, large loggia, closed territory…
€36,910
2 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/10
All furniture remains, normal condition of the apartment, m / pl windows. kitchen-living roo…
€32,668

