Residential properties for sale in Rostokino District, Russia

1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/10
€217,836
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/10
€233,307
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/16
€289,953
3 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
3 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 8/10
€456,247
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/10
€447,292
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 6/10
€349,848
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/10
€226,781
3 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
3 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/10
€421,879
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/10
€278,424
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/10
€454,774
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 14/16
€349,321
4 room apartment with parking, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
4 room apartment with parking, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Floor 13/16
€606,916
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 11/16
€416,110
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 11/16
€339,421
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 10/16
€348,466
3 room apartment with parking, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
3 room apartment with parking, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 10/16
€531,730
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/16
€224,503
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/16
€332,946
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/16
€336,739
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 7/16
€345,744
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/16
€222,691
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/16
€343,363
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/16
€342,002
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/16
€327,954
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/16
€221,106
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/16
€321,671
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/16
€392,238
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/16
€207,899
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/16
€308,395
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Rostokino District, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Rostokino District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/16
€311,940

