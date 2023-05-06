Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia

Sochi
590
Krasnaya Polyana
8
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/7
€ 121,510
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 16/16
€ 90,559
Cottage in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Cottage
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Area 96 m²
€ 108,901
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 67,633
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 297 m²
€ 1,432,902
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 340 m²
€ 1,547,534
Cottage in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Cottage
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Area 77 m²
€ 120,364
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/17
€ 97,437

Properties features in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir