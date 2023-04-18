Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pushkino, Russia

4 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Pushkino, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² Number of floors 14
€ 78,759
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment with practical layout in LCD Novaya Pushkino. Moscow…
3 room apartmentin Pushkino, Russia
3 room apartment
Pushkino, Russia
3 Number of rooms 76 m² Number of floors 15
€ 138,470
For sale spacious 3 bedroom apartment with practical layout in LC Novaya Pushkino. Moscow re…
2 room apartmentin Pushkino, Russia
2 room apartment
Pushkino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 12
€ 119,983
For sale spacious 2 bedroom apartment with practical layout in LC Novaya Pushkino. Moscow re…
1 room apartmentin Pushkino, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² Number of floors 14
€ 86,883
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment with practical layout in LCD Novaya Pushkino. Moscow…

