Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Vnukovskoe

Residential properties for sale in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 18/24 Floor
€ 168,177
Lot number: 3971645, I will sell a view apartment in a new house with a good, high-quality r…
2 room apartment in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 168,177
Lot number: 3969582, Selling a view apartment in the & # 34; Vnukovo-2016 & # 34; . View fro…
9 room house in Gorodok Pisateley, Russia
9 room house
Gorodok Pisateley, Russia
9 Number of rooms 940 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,055,333
Object code in agency base 247-306, Borovskoe highway, 6 km from MKAD, Peredkino. Square Hou…

Properties features in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir