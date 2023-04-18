Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Ryazanovskoe
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Znamya Oktyabrya, Russia
1 room apartment
Znamya Oktyabrya, Russia
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 8/16 Floor
€ 99,354
For sale 1 bedroom apartment of 43.4 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a 16-story monolit…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m² Number of floors 13
€ 102,929
Functional apartment for sale in ZhK Alkhimovo, NAO (Novomoskovsky), Ryazanov settlement, et…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² Number of floors 13
€ 94,885
A functional apartment is for sale in the residential complex Alkhimovo, NAO (Novomoskovsky)…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 22 m² Number of floors 13
€ 76,297
For sale functional apartment in the residential complex Alkhimovo. Interior decoration is p…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 24 m² Number of floors 13
€ 80,332
For sale functional apartment in the residential complex Alkhimovo. Interior decoration is p…

Properties features in poselenie Ryazanovskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir