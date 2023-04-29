Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia

12 properties total found
5 room house in Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,442
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-211, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
5 room house in Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,008
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-210, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
6 room house in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 139 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150,806
Object code in the Agency's database: 413-101, Kiev highway, 17 km from MKAD, Marushkino. …
6 room house in Marushkino, Russia
6 room house
Marushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 335,125
Object code in the Agency's database: 413-809, Kiev highway, 17 km from MKAD, Marushkino. …
9 room house in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 460 m² Number of floors 2
€ 775,256
Object code in the Agency's database: 404-418, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Clean ponds k …
9 room house in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 669,133
Object code in the Agency's database: 274-907, Kiev highway, 15 km from MKAD, Bolshoi Pokrov…
1 room apartment in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 7
€ 73,760
For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex "Barkley Honey Valley." Cozy, functio…
1 room apartment in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² Number of floors 7
€ 56,936
For sale apartment-studio in LC "Barkley Honey Valley." Cozy, functional layout, special pla…
3 room apartment in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 76 m² Number of floors 7
€ 119,870
For sale 3-bedroom apartment in LC "Barkley Honey Valley." Spacious, functional layout, ther…
1 room apartment in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m² Number of floors 7
€ 70,926
For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex "Barkley Honey Valley." Cozy, functio…
5 room house in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 344 m² Number of floors 2
€ 962,918
Object code in agency base 220-728, Kiev Highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (Krekshino).…
5 room house in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 344 m² Number of floors 2
€ 660,616
The object code in the agency's base is 220-732, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…

