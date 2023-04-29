Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
poselenie Marushkinskoe
Residential properties for sale in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 290,442
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-211, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,008
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-210, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
6 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
139 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150,806
Object code in the Agency's database: 413-101, Kiev highway, 17 km from MKAD, Marushkino. …
6 room house
Marushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms
268 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 335,125
Object code in the Agency's database: 413-809, Kiev highway, 17 km from MKAD, Marushkino. …
9 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms
460 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 775,256
Object code in the Agency's database: 404-418, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Clean ponds k …
9 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 669,133
Object code in the Agency's database: 274-907, Kiev highway, 15 km from MKAD, Bolshoi Pokrov…
1 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 73,760
For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex "Barkley Honey Valley." Cozy, functio…
1 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 56,936
For sale apartment-studio in LC "Barkley Honey Valley." Cozy, functional layout, special pla…
3 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 119,870
For sale 3-bedroom apartment in LC "Barkley Honey Valley." Spacious, functional layout, ther…
1 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 70,926
For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex "Barkley Honey Valley." Cozy, functio…
5 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
344 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 962,918
Object code in agency base 220-728, Kiev Highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (Krekshino).…
5 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
344 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 660,616
The object code in the agency's base is 220-732, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
Properties features in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map