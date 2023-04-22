Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

5 properties total found
House in Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
256 m²
€ 383,377
Art. 31608818 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours fro…
House in Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
185 m²
€ 230,026
Art. 31607237 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…
House in Tarasovo, Russia
House
Tarasovo, Russia
185 m²
€ 171,496
Art. 29322623 Dear ladies and gentlemen! Have you dreamed of a quiet and secluded country li…
House in Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
177 m²
€ 251,934
Art. 23784332 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…
House in Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
177 m²
€ 230,026
Art. 23784516 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…

