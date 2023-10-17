Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia

apartments
21
21 property total found
Apartment with parking in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment with parking
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 52 m²
Art. 5740446 Good afternoon, dear buyer!To your attention, a unique view apartment is offere…
€194,554
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 108 m²
€272,025
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 27 m²
Art. 51835295 For sale 1 k.kv in the LCD "CDS Moscow". Prestigious Moscow region, house of …
€54,210
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 49 m²
Art. 51276536 Dear buyer! We present to your attention a spacious, bright 1 to-apartment i…
€142,095
3 room apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/6
A unique 3-room apartment in a historic house, known as the House of Workers of the House of…
€230,805
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 141 m²
Art. 51294484 We bring to your attention a 3-room apartment in the residential complex « Co…
€340,542
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 40 m²
Art. 50798432 Hello dear buyer! For sale 1 bedroom apartment with repair in the Residential…
€85,646
3 room apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a large block house built in 1976. The house is located insi…
€116,372
2 room apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
€68,854
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 107 m²
Art. 49850966 I bring to your attention a 3E apartment with a unique layout, high ceilings,…
€330,907
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 72 m²
Art. 47504542 Family apartment in the prestigious location – on Moscow Avenue a stone's thr…
€186,865
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 82 m²
Art. 46298350 Atmospheric apartment with exclusive renovation! Apartment with a spacious ki…
€340,639
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 26 m²
€87,496
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 114 m²
Art. 45595155 Spacious apartment with insulated rooms in a brick-monolithic house in 2008. …
€213,143
1 room apartment with furniture in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
1 room apartment with furniture
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/22
Comfort in everything: layout, location, infrastructure. Rate: - Your future apartments are …
€67,884
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 49 m²
Art. 42964013 Apartment with a fully finished quality repair in the LCD comfort class « Dom…
€139,176
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 49 m²
Art. 38347317 On sale is a great view apartment in a premium residential complex with excel…
€175,089
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 119 m²
€229,932
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 73 m²
Art. 18373980 Dear buyer, we bring to your attention a spacious euro - three-room apartment …
€154,748
Apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 41 m²
Art. 19270322 Dear buyer, I suggest you buy an excellent, bright, spacious one-room apartmen…
€105,112
Apartment with parking, with elevator in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Apartment with parking, with elevator
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Area 178 m²
Art. 6800618 Super-visible 4 - excellent-planning room apartment for sale in a business hous…
€564,488

