Residential properties for sale in okrug Morskoy, Russia

2 room apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 7/13
€118,311
1 room apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/19
€87,182
Apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
Apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Area 34 m²
Art. 50332623 I bring to your attention a one-room apartment with a ready-made design proje…
€92,459
Apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
Apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Area 45 m²
€91,486
Apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
Apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Area 57 m²
€101,219
Apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
Apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Area 53 m²
€143,069

